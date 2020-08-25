Transfer LB Jabril Cox to Start for LSU Says Ed Orgeron

Bringing in a two-time All-American was quite the win for LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron when it comes to recruiting for the 2020 college football season as one of their major recruits was a transfer from North Dakota State in LB Jabril Cox.

The Kansas City native has plenty of accolades over the last seasons with the Bison's

2018 STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Finalist (4th)

2017 STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award Finalist (6th)



2018, 2019 HERO Sports FCS All-America First Team



2018 Phil Steele FCS All-America First Team



2019 Phil Steele FCS All-America Second Team



2018 AFCA All-America Second Team



2018, 2019 STATS FCS All-America Second Team



2018 Associated Press All-America Second Team



2019 Associated Press All-America Third Team

2018 HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-American



2017 HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American



2017 Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-America First Team



2018 MVFC Defensive Player of the Year



2017 MVFC Newcomer of the Year



2017 MVFC Freshman of the Year



2018, 2019 All-MVFC First Team



2017 All-MVFC Second Team



2017 STATS FCS National Freshman of the Week



2017 MVFC Newcomer of the Week (2)



2019 MVFC Honor Roll

On Tuesday Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron had some very good things to say during his weekly press conference via Michael Wayne Bratton of Saturday Down South.

“First of all, he was an outstanding player at North Dakota State. They have a tremendous culture there. Those guys win, year in and year out, and he’s a great character young man,” said Orgeron. “Speaking to him on the phone, guys knew him, he came on highly recommended. Now the thing I saw on film was a big linebacker that could run and hit and key and diagnose. I didn’t know he was gonna be that good.

“I think this guy is gonna have an excellent year at LSU. He definitely is an SEC linebacker. Obviously, he was overlooked in recruiting but here’s his shot. I think the thing I like most about Jabril is his maturity. He came in focused, he was going to win the starting job and be a great player.”

Focus and determination along with athletic natural ability will be the keys to success for Cox this coming season for the Tigers. They'll be looking to replace some players from last season's team and most notably at the LB spot in Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips.

Those are certainly big shoes to fill but if he can do it along with some of the youngsters they're planning to have step up in the secondary this defense under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini should be very good per usual.

