You Can Provide A Hot Meal to Local Health Care Workers

Our health care workers are rock stars right now, and we should treat them as such during this global health crisis. And the Community Foundation of Acadiana wants all of us to help them out with some delicious meals provided by local restaurants in Acadiana. A fund has been set up with CFA to provide meals to emergency room and critical care workers in Lafayette hospitals.

The 232-HELP Healthcare Heroes Meal Fund will provide boxed meals and delivery to our local health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19 crisis. They are working tirelessly, and desrve to have a delicious meal to look forward to.

You can make a tax-deductible donation by visiting www.cfacadiana.org/232help, or if you prefer, checks can be mailed to CFA, memo: 232-HELP Fund, 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.

You can even honor someone with your gift if you would like. It's a great way to give back to our friends in scrubs who are diligently working to make Acadiana a better and safer place to live.