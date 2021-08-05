LSU: No Plans for Restrictions at Tiger Stadium

As Louisiana is moving into a very critical time with cases of coronavirus soaring in our state, fans are looking forward to what might happen this fall during football season. We are fierce lovers of game day traditions in the Bayou State, and none so much as in Baton Rouge at Tiger Stadium. And after last year when restrictions and shutdowns were the norm, football fans are wondering what the 2021 season will look like for patrons of the game. I mean, the Toyko Olympics are being held with one in the stands, and it's just not the same.

And if you are planning on attending one of the LSU home football games this fall, you are probably wondering about any restrictions that might be implemented by the university. Earlier this week, LSU officials sent out a letter to season tickets holders detailing their plan for the upcoming football season. It said, in part, via WAFB in Baton Rouge "At this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience." They went on to say that they will continue to monitor the situation with campus and state health officials to determine what the best course of action is for a "normal" LSU football season.

And though university officials say they will inform season ticket holders of any changes, local businesses are gearing up for a busy football season. A ton of money is on the line for any LSU football season, and I can't help but think that some of these businesses must feel nervous about the recent surge in COVID cases in Louisiana, and how that is going to affect their bottom line. The Tigers have seven home games this year, starting on September 11 against McNeese State University.