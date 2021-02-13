This Youngsville Neighborhood Kept The Mardi Gras Spirit Alive With A Golf Cart Parade

Mardi Gras definitely looks a little different this year.

The outlook for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may look a lot better than it did at this time last year, but we're still missing out on our traditional Mardi Gras because of it.

Like everything we've done since COVID-19 cases began to infiltrate our area, we've found a way to adjust and enjoy life as much as possible while still being safe. One Youngsville neighborhood definitely took their lemons and made Mardi Gras lemonade.

The residents of Fieldcrest subdivision in Youngsville decided to borrow from the COVID drive-by birthday/baby shower/graduation/celebration model and add some Mardi Gras flavor to it with decorations and beads.

You can hear the joy from Alison Landry as she films as well as the golf cart revelers that roll by.

I have a feeling you will see more parades and makeshift Mardi Gras celebrations as we inch closer to Fat Tuesday.