Who Has The Best King Cake In Acadiana?

If you've broken your New Year's resolution to eat better, it was over king cake. I have to confess that's been the case for me because of all the delicious king cakes that turn up here at work. You might not feel like you 'have' to eat any that might show up where you work, but I have to make sure I taste at least a little of every one that shows up here at KTDY. It's just the polite thing to do when people give you king cake.