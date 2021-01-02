Expect Bigger Than Usual King Cake Season This Year

Normally in Louisiana, the letdown after the Christmas holidays is tampered a little bit with the knowledge that Mardi Gras is right around the corner. But 2021 is going to be very different for those of us who adore Carnival, and everything that's associated with it.

This historic celebration will be so different this year, and it's all due to coronavirus concerns. The official kick-off to Mardi Gras season is Twelfth Night, which this year is on Wednesday, January 6th. This is the start of Epiphany, and usually when king cakes and decorations are rolled out, and the fun begins. King cakes are a huge part of Mardi Gras, and some were wondering how a Mardi Gras without parades would affect the rest of the traditional events.

Well, according to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, bakers around the state are anticipating a huge king cake season because of the pandemic. And I have to agree with them. Without parades and balls this year, Louisiana citizens are desperately looking for other ways to celebrate. You might have noticed that some retailers have already jumped the gun, and put king cakes out for purchase. In our family, we always wait until Twelfth Night, and then the rush to pick up our favorites begins! In New Orleans, several bakeries have big celebrations planned for the kick off to king cake season, and they are worth taking a road trip for.

Co-owner of The Ambrosia Bakery Felix Sherman told WBRZ "We're prepared to have a really phenomenal season when it comes to king cakes this year." Let the fun begin.