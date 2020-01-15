Yes, You Can Actually Make Your Own King Cake [VIDEO]

I love Mardi Gras season, and king cake is one of the treats that I look forward to every year. Yes, I know they are pretty much available year round now, but there is something really special about waiting until Epiphany to actually get your first bite of this famous Carnival dessert.

Until I found an easy and fun recipe from the Baton Rouge Culinary expert Holly Clegg, (who sadly passed away in November of last year) I always bought my king cake. But now, I'm totally up for making these oh-so-Louisiana sweets. Tell us what you think after you see the 'how to' video above. Looks like fun to me, sha!