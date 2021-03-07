What Louisiana People Really Want for Easter

We love our holidays in Louisiana, and we pretty much celebrate just about anything. And after the crazy winter weather in Acadiana, it's time for us to look forward to spring, and of course, Easter. Even though the pandemic is still a huge part of our lives, some of the restrictions in Louisiana are being eased, so we are cautiously proceeding with a lot of hope for a return back to "normal" activities.

Easter is on Sunday, April 4th this year, and if we're being honest, chocolate eggs are not the only thing we want in our baskets this year. Some of my favorite suggestions are below, but really, I'm just hoping that everyone is healthy and happy for the rest of 2021