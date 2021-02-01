After a Pandemic Halt, Peeps are Back Just in Time For Easter

You know things must be creeping back to normal when we start getting excited about a favorite holiday treat returning to shelves. Or not. Throughout the years the sugary confection known as "Peeps" has made its way into Easter baskets, trick or treat bags, and Christmas stockings across the United States. Even though they have regularly shown up on the "Worst of" lists, some people just can't live without their Peeps.

So, when the parent company of Peeps, Just Born Quality Confections, announced last year that production of the polarizing candy would be shut down temporarily due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, we weren't sure when our marshmallow and sugar fix would be satisfied again. The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company stopped producing the treats in March 2020. But there is good news for Peeps lovers today!

Company officials announced yesterday, February 3, that production will resume for the candy, and Peeps will once again be making an appearance on grocery shelves just in time for Easter. The company also makes other favorites including Mike & Ike, Hot Tamales, Goldenberg Peanut Chews, and Just Born Jelly Beans. And this year, two new flavors will be available, in addition to the traditional favorites.

According to a CNN report, the company says Peeps has been the number one non-chocolate candy for the last 20 years. They became available to the public in 1953, and before the pandemic, there were about two billion Peeps produced every year. Welcome back, Peeps!