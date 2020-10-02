Watch Out For Baby Copperheads – What to Know

It’s Copperhead season, which means that many wildlife officials and veterinarians are warning their communities all over the United States about baby copperhead snakes beginning to appear because the females are giving birth. Copperhead season is one we all dread as now we must be on the lookout for the venomous baby snakes that can be dangerous to humans and pets. Copperheads reproduce in the spring and then gives birth in late August and September. A typical litter is usually five to eight snakes, but it is possible for the litter to be as high as 15-20.

According to Wide Open Spaces, copperhead is a term that refers to any of five different subspecies of venomous snakes found mostly in the southern United States. You will see these mostly in states like Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and more.

Although they could be confused with other type of snakes. Thankfully, the young ones are easy to identify. The babies are about seven to eight inches long and they are similar in color to the adults, which is usually a light brown or reddish. Some of the younger snakes can also appear dark gray. They will have dark colored crossbands that form a diamond or hourglass shape. Some of them also have a distinct bright yellow or green tail.

A copperhead bite can be dangerous. If you see copperheads, leave them alone and chances are they will leave you alone too. Although copperheads don’t always inject venom when biting, that doesn’t mean to ignore the bite if you get one. You should seek medical attention at a hospital.

Watch where you walk and be alert until early November. Do not reach under bushes, around rocks or flowers without looking first.