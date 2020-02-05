San Antonio Zoo Will Name Rat After Your Ex and Feed It to a Snake

This Valentine's Day promotion may be the greatest in the history of mankind. Or animalkind.

The San Antonio Zoo is running a promotion this year where it will name a rat after your ex. Oh, and then it'll feed said rat to a snake.

To be a part of this magical experience, simply give them $25. You'll even be able to watch a livestream of the feeding happening on Valentine's Day.

Now, that's love.

If the $25 is more than you want to spend on the memory of your ex-love, then perhaps you can opt for their "Cry Me a Cockroach" deal. That'll only set you back $5 and the zoo will feed a cockroach, named after your ex, to a bevy of birds and reptiles.

Paging our friends at Zoosiana -- your move.