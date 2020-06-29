Scientists Now Know How Some Snakes Can ‘Fly’ [VIDEO]

Now we have snakes that can fly. Anyone else ready for 2021?

Some snakes in Southeast Asia apparently can now navigate through the air like they are swimming and scientists have a better understanding of this.

The paradise tree snake can reportedly remain airborne long enough through their movements, thus giving it the ability to "fly."

By moving their ribs, this allows the snakes to become wind-resistant while in the air. So yes, snakes in Asia are no longer just moving around while on the ground below.

With the aid of technology and cameras, scientists have been able to study the movements of snakes while they leap from things like trees or poles.

If you thought that the "murder hornets" were something, wait until you see a snake moving through the air. At what point do we just concede that 2020 will always remain undefeated?