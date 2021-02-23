Washington Football Team to Use Fan Input on Name Change That Will Come Later Than Expected

After feeling financial pressure from sponsors, Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder finally dropped the offensive "Redskins" team name last summer, along with the Indian head logo.

After 87 years, Washington D.C.'s NFL team played under a different name last season. They were simply the Washington Football Team (WFT).

Early betting odds favored the next name to be Redtails, Presidents, or Generals.

The expectation was the team would have a new nickname by the 2021 season.

They won't.

According to a new website launched today by the team, Washington will have a new team name in 2022, meaning the WFT will continue next season.

The website will share the journey of the name change, allowing fans to submit their own ideas.

If fans want to include a logo, it can be submitted as well.

What would you change the Washington team name to?

I'm not a fan of the team, but I suggest thinking outside the box. Be bold. Be memorable.

I have a few suggestions.

Unique Team Names Washington Should Use But Won't

