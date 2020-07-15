Unique Team Names Washington Should Consider Changing To But Won’t

After feeling financial pressure from sponsors, owner Dan Snyder finally dropped the offensive "Redskins" team name, along with the Indian head logo.

After 87 years, Washington D.C.'s NFL team will have a new team name in 2020.

Betting odds favor the next name to be Redtails, Presidents, or Generals.

It's seldom an NFL team gets an opportunity to rebrand itself.

Why not think outside the box?

Be different. Be memorable.