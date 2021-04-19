Alex Smith Shares Inspirational, Emotional Video to Announce Retirement [Video]

If you are going to make a retirement announcement, it will be tough to top the one quarterback Alex Smith shared today.

Smith, whose NFL career spanned 16 seasons, earned the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2020.

Following a gruesome leg injury during a game in 2018, he began a recovery battled that resulted in 17 surgeries, an infection that nearly led to amputation, and eventually was back on an NFL field last season.

A former #1 overall pick who made three Pro Bowls, Smith's most impressive accomplishment as a player was his comeback from an injury that nearly took his leg.

For that, he'll always be a true inspiration to many.

BEST COMEBACK STORIES IN SPORTS

Top 10 Rated Football Movies of All-Time

The Best Nicknames In NBA History