Tremaine Spears and Colton Frank Transferring to HBCU in LA

Two former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball players who entered their names into the transfer portal after the pandemic shortened 2020 season have found a new home.

Utility player's Tremaine Spears and Colton Frank will be staying put in the state of Louisiana but will be trading in their vermilion and white for the threads of the Southern University Jaguars. They both announced their decision last week via their Instagram accounts.

Spears, a native of Pineville, LA came to UL as an outfielder but has transitioned into playing various infield positions and has evolved into a very solid utility player with a lot of pop in his bat. Here's his announcement from his Instagram account:

Short and sweet. Tremaine shared four pictures of himself working out in a baby blue and yellow SU Jaguars t-shirt. He's somebody I've gotten to know over the past year when I was calling games for the Acadiana Cane Cutters during the summer of 2019 while he was playing for the team. He's an extremely bright baseball player with a ton of passion for the game and an even better dude, it's been a pleasure getting to know him. I'm very happy for him and wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his baseball life. Spears will remain a redshirt junior and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

During his time at UL, he hit a career .246 with a .331 on-base percentage over 142 at-bats, he scored 17 runs, drove in 16, collected seven doubles, and clubbed three home runs.

Here is how Colton Frank announced he was making the decision to transfer to SU:

Via Colton Frank

I never got the opportunity to know Frank personally but always enjoyed watching him play and much like Spears appreciated his versatility in the field beginning as an outfielder and eventually working his way to the mound and at first base.

The Lake Charles native has sophomore eligibility remaining and during his season and a half at UL he hit a career .100 in just 40 at-bats with a .292 on-base percentage. In addition, he scored nine runs, drove in four, and had one big walk-off home run during the 2019 season. I wish nothing but the best for him as well as the next chapter of his baseball journey is about to unfold.

