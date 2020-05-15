Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the shortened NCAA Baseball season and the uncertainty surrounding society right now has flooded the NCAA Transfer Portal in many of the major sports.

In taking a glimpse at the transfer portal for baseball on Friday there has been a run on Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Baseball players who have entered their name into the portal according to D1Baseball's tracker.

There is currently a transition taking place among the Cajun Baseball program after the passing of the legendary Tony Robichaux and the introduction of former coach Matt Deggs.

With so many players entering their name into the transfer portal it would seem that Deggs would like to bring in guys that he signs to fit the system and style of baseball he wants to play.

With that being said, let's take a look at the six players who have entered their names into the transfer portal for the hopeful upcoming 2021 season.

It's going to be tough to see all of these former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun ball-players go but again we wish them nothing but the best finding a new home to continue playing baseball.

In addition, continuing their education and with all their future endeavors in their personal and professional life as they grow as young men.

