Hayden Cantrelle Headlines Louisiana Sandlot League Game

ATTENTION, THERE WILL BE LIVE, HIGH-QUALITY BASEBALL PLAYED Wednesday, July 8th in the nearby Acadiana area of New Iberia.

Okay, do I really have your attention now? If not, I should because if you're a baseball fan much like myself you've been craving for the return of some good, quality baseball. You're probably also feeling a little bit bummed out because our beloved Louisiana college baseball seasons were cut short due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Fear not, because on Wednesday, July 8th at 7:30p at Acadian Park in New Iberia the boys are back on the diamond for an all-time Louisiana Sandlot League game.

Cajun Nation, you're going to love this there are a TON of current/former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball players in the mix including recently drafted shortstop Hayden Cantrelle.

The list of former Cajuns also includes utility man Tremaine Spears, power hitter Todd Lott, the dangerously athletic Alex Hannie, and slugger/apparently now pitcher Orynn Veillon.

Here is what the lineups will look like for Wednesday instant classic match-up via Louisiana Sandlot League's Twitter:

As mentioned in the tweet, admission is just five dollars to enjoy a night that should include some competitive baseball, mixed with a lot of laughs, and some of the best talents that the state of Louisiana has to offer.

