Top Ten Most Dominant Fantasy Seasons: Tight Ends

The tight end position is one of the most frustrating positions in all of fantasy football as only a few players are consistent performers throughout a given season. Fantasy football is a craze that has swept the nation for decades and continues to grow in popularity by the year.

As mentioned, tight ends in fantasy football can be a tricky one to decipher, you've got to decide your strategy, do you go with the few big-name guys you expect to produce, or do you basically want to take your chances and play Russian Roulette?

I generally try not to overdraft one of the big-name guys depending upon how the draft board unfolds within a given draft. My strategy is to try and grab one of the few above-average guys who you might sit depending upon a difficult match-up or wait to draft a young up and comer.

Now, if you happened to have one of these ten guys during a specific season you had to royally screw up the rest of your draft in order to not have success, or maybe you had a bad run of injuries.

Either way, I was curious as to who the most dominant tight ends were over the years in fantasy football. I came across the ten best seasons ever had by TEs in fantasy football history and we'll be counting them down for you here.

Take a look, did you have any of these guys in fantasy the year they absolutely dominated?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook