Nation’s No. 1 Tight End Chooses Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide has landed the country's top tight end, 4-star Jaleel Skinner from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He announced his commitment Friday on CBS Sports HQ while celebrating his 18th birthday.

Skinner earned a scholarship offer from Alabama back in March ahead of his official visit to Tuscaloosa in June.

Skinner, standing 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, was predicted by major outlets to choose Alabama, many citing the Crimson TIde's recent use of tight ends Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu. The duo has combined for 19 receptions for 300 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

"I like the way their offense is flowing this year," Skinner told 247Sports' Andrew Ivins this week. "They got good guys and good coaches. They are really spreading the ball around there."

Skinner noted his interest in Alabama also stems from the program's dominance in putting players in the NFL. Currently, Alabama has two active tight ends in the NFL: OJ Howard with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Irv Smith, Jr. with the Minnesota Vikings.

Skinner, the 74th overall player in the country, chose Alabama over Miami, Florida State, Florida, Texas and Clemson. Alabama's 2022 class is now the top recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports.