Tom Brady Discusses Tossing Lombari Trophy From Boat [VIDEO]

Remember when Tom Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy from his boat during Tampa Bay's boat parade after their Super Bowl win?

Luckily the trophy didn't fall into the water and it made its way onto another boat and landed in the hands of a teammate.

The family of those responsible for making the trophy have demanded that Tom apologize for his actions during their boat parade.

Here's Brady discussing the moment he tossed the Super Bowl form his boat with James Corden on "The Late Show".