Tom Brady Throws Super Bowl Trophy Across Lake To Rob Gronkowski During Boat Parade [VIDEO]

After securing his seventh career Super-Bowl victory and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady is having a good-ole time celebrating with his good buddy Rob Gronkowski. You can see the treacherous toss of the Lombardi Trophy in a video from the boat parade today in Tampa, FL.

Check out the clip from @SportsGrid on Twitter below.

A look from @NFLGameDay here.

A different view of the two tossing the trophy from @barstoolsports is below.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV and the Bucs are having a great time celebrating their victory. Clearly, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have gotten their hands on the Lombardi Trophy so many times that they are comfortable tossing it around a lake.

I can't help but think about all of the other NFL teams that are watching these two toss around the trophy like this. They are just so used to winning championships it is almost disgusting to see.

Nevertheless, the greatness of Tom Brady is undeniable at this point. He wins Championships and at the end of the day, that is the most important metric. Even if the Lombardi Trophy drowned in a Tampa lake, it seems like Brady and Gronk are swimming in a sea of happiness after securing yet another Super Bowl victory.

I'll end with this gem of a video from @TBTimes_Bulls that shows how much fun Brady has had celebrating the championship.