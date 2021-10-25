This is why I love sports.

During Tampa Bay's blowout victory over Chicago this weekend, Tom Brady noticed a sign in the crowd and it most certainly got his attention.

A young fan had a sign that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer." Apparently, Brady was this kid's inspiration to beat cancer and when Brady got a chance to meet the kid, he took full advantage of the situation.

Twitter

With just a few seconds left in the game, Brady ran over to the young fan and handed him the hat he had worn while on the sideline.

After a brief visit, Brady ran off the field with his team and the young fan was left in tears. Not only did this kid get a souvenir from Brady, on the night that he threw his 600th touchdown, but he also got to meet the person who inspired him to never give up.

I'll say it again, this is why I love sports. Check out the video of this emotional gesture by Tom Brady and continue to read to see what Leonard Fournette did for a young fan on the same day.

On the same night that Tom Brady did this for a young fan, Leonard Fournette recognized another young fan that had his jersey on. At the end of the game, Fournette ran over to his fan and handed her his game-worn jersey. What a great moment.