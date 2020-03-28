Three Phone Numbers To Keep Close During COVID-19 Outbreak

There are three phone numbers you can call for information during the Coronavirus outbreak in Acadiana. All three serve a distinct purpose and are available to you.

3-1-1 (Lafayette Parish)

This number is for a nurse line to be pre-screened for COVID-19 testing. This line will also provide specific information and recommendations if you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coming soon to 3-1-1 will be offering information about the stimulus bill to business owners and employees. This service is a partnership with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA).

If you live outside of Lafayette Parish, you can access the same information line by calling 337-534-TEST (8378).

2-1-1 (Statewide)

The Louisiana 211 statewide network connects callers with more than 9,600 resources to help with issues across the board 365 days a year. During this time, Caller identification is private, but Louisiana 211 provides aggregate-themed data twice a day to the state Department of Health.

Since activating on March 12th, 2-1-1 has answered a record 27,391 calls.

9-1-1 (Anywhere)

This is the number you call if you have an emergency. All local law enforcement agencies are fully-operational at this time and first responders can assist if you have an emergency situation.

