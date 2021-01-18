The Worst Version of the Song Y.M.C.A.

Hands down, the worst version of the YMCA was performed live on a television show in Finland in 1979.

Y.M.C.A., released in 1978 by the American disco group Village People, was written by Jacques Morali and Victor Willis. It reached No. 2 in the US but topped the charts in the UK.

Y.M.C.A. as hokey as it sounds is one of the few singles to sell over 10 million copies worldwide. It is still being played on the radio, wedding receptions and is one of the most popular karaoke songs.

Village People has had nearly 20 different members was originally formed by producer Jacques Morali, Henri Belolo and Victor Willis (the group's lead singer). It's a group of guys that are basically a caricature of what gay New York was like in the late 70s. Costumes including a cop, Indian, biker, construction worker, cowboy and more, all add to the flamboyancy of the group's live performances.

During a live television show in Finland in 1979, a vocalist named Esko Nick performed NMKY (the Finnish abbreviation of YMCA) and has been voted the worst version of the song.