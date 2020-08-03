School Principal Makes COVID Parody Video ‘Can’t Touch This’

Thankfully, we have things like this to put a smile on our faces as we battle through this global pandemic. The principal at Childersburg High School in Alabama created a parody video of the 1990 MC Hammer hit, “Can’t Touch This” and everyone is loving it. The principal, Dr. Quentin Lee, created it to encourage his students to stay healthy and practice safety guidelines at school this year.

The best part of all is that Lee wrote the entire rap himself. Lee told Alabama News Center that he wrote the lyrics in 15 minutes. That’s pretty impressive if you ask me! The lyrics “Covid! Is stressing me, all the updates from the CDC. Lysol! Can’t be found, I’ve looked all around this town!” is so relatable to everyone right now.

Lee said film director, Jaylen Mitchell of City Vizualz recorded the video.

Lee not only has the writing skills to put the lyrics down, but he also has the dance moves. You will notice him dancing all around the high school with students and teachers while he instructs them to put their masks on and sanitize their hands.

This. Is. Awesome.