11 Lame Superheroes with Superpowers You’d Secretly Like to Have

Think of all the superheroes you know. No, not Batman, he’s a rich guy with lots of toys. How did they get their unique abilities? Usually, something unfortunate happened that just happened to be a change in lifestyle for them. I don't think it would work that way for me. This is how I would imagine the “supering” of me would unfold.

This would be my luck. If for some odd reason I was exposed to something animal, vegetable, mineral, or radioactive that would give me powers beyond those of mortal men, I’d probably get a “superpower” that really isn’t deemed all that extraordinary to the inquisitive populace.

At first blush, you might think, “got bit by a radioactive spider I will spin webs and swing from building to building”. But what would happen to me is this “got bit by a radioactive spider and now all I want to do is knit things using my butt cheeks”.

Now while you try to scrape that mental image out from between your ears, see if you can follow the absolute reality to this left-handed way of thinking on why having a real superpower wouldn’t be the best thing. Well, at least the best thing for most of us.

If you had the power to “save the world” guess what people would be expecting you to do? You would never have a day off. With great power comes great responsibility. Are you really in the market to have more stuff on your plate?

Good.

Now, I want you to consider this, what if you had a unique superpower that didn’t seem that noticeable. But that power could come in downright handy. That would be a good thing, right? A lot of folks would just assume that you were lucky. Or, that maybe you had good intuition or an inside source. They’d never know about your secret desire to wear your underwear outside your pants or your passion for wearing capes.

Let’s face it, most of us would like the advantage but not have to explain the advantage. This is why we have created a unique list of what many might call mundane heroes with superpowers that aren’t openly desired by most but would be secretly coveted by many.