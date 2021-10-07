The George Foreman Movie Filming in Shreveport Has Been Shut Down

Get our free mobile app

Maybe you've heard that some of the biggest players in the movie business have been sniffing around town again. I'm glad to report that it's true. In fact, a major motion picture set to tell the story of one of the world's greatest heavyweight boxers (who coincidentally hails from Marshall, Texas) was set to start filming here next month.

A Story Worth Telling

You'd be hard pressed to find someone who was raised here that didn't know George Foreman was from Marshall. "Big George" is a 2-time heavyweight champion boxer of the world and an Olympic gold medal winner, but he is so much more. A few years after losing the title during the world famous "Rumble in the Jungle" with Muhammed Ali in 1974, Foreman became a minister.

Then after a few years of spreading the gospel, he invented the iconic George Foreman grill. Surely after all of that, he would hang it up and retire - right? Wrong. George decided to come out of retirement and fight again, and in doing so he reclaimed the title of heavyweight champ at the age of 45 by knocking out 26-year-old Michael Moorer in 1994.

Heart of a Lion

The Sony Pictures film "Heart of a Lion," is set to tell George's life story on the silver screen, and there's way more to tell that the brief description I gave you above. That movie was set to start filming in New Orleans earlier this year, but Hurricane Ida forced the entire production to move north to Shreveport. Although film crews were set to start rolling in November, the ArkLaTex Homepage is reporting that everything has been halted until at least January of 2022.

We may lose it altogether

Unfortunately, no reason for the delay was given by Sony Pictures. On top of that, representatives with the movie studio say that the entire production may move back to New Orleans by the time they are ready for the lights, camera, and action.

