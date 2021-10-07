Alabama Linebacker Sustains Thumb Injury, Will Miss Game Against Texas A&M
The University of Alabama will take on the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday without one of its key defensive linemen.
OLB Drew Sanders, according to head coach Nick Saban, will miss the game in College Station this weekend due to a thumb injury. Saban made the announcement during a Wednesday morning teleconference, saying Sanders will be game-to-game until further notice.
"It was maybe worse than we thought," Saban said during the conference. "We'll just have to see how it goes."
Sanders, a sophomore from Denton, Texas, will temporarily be replaced by either Dallas Turner or Chris Braswell for the time being. The freshman and sophomore have seen little playing time so far this season but are expected to step up and support fellow OLB Will Anderson as Sanders heals.
Saban praised Turner for the promise he's showing so early into his collegiate career, hinting that he and Braswell will be critically important for keeping the O-line stacked while Sanders is out.
"[Turner] is probably going to get more opportunity, as well as Chris Braswell at that position," Saban said during the teleconference. "Those guys have played some, but they are obviously going to get more opportunity now."
Sanders has made 20 tackles this season, including four quarterback hits. Stay connected here for more updates on his injury and information on when he is expected to rejoin the Crimson Tide's starting line.