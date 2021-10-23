Alabama Rolls Over Vols For 15th Consecutive Win in Rivalry

The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1) enjoyed a 52-24 Homecoming victory over the Tennessee Vols (4-4, 2-3) in Bryant Denny Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide, led by sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, extended its winning streak over the Volunteers to a series-long 15 games.

Young served as the catalyst for the Alabama offense completing 31-of-43 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns, he was also electric on the ground rushing for 42 yards and two more touchdowns.

The Alabama defense put on a hot-and-cold performance against the Josh Heupel led Volunteers. The Vols averaged 249 yards on the ground per game entering the contest, good for fifth in the nation but the Crimson Tide held Tennessee to just 48 yards rushing to stifle its SEC East rival.

The Vols wouldn't be completely shut down on the evening as senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was able to make several big plays to help his team. The Vols three offensive touchdowns came as a result of three big completions. Hooker found Cedric Tillman for 39-yards, resulting in the first Tennessee touchdown. Hooker got them in the endzone twice more on a JaVonta Payton 57-yard touchdown and a 70-yard touchdown to Tillman.

The Crimson Tide certainly has things to improve on as the game stayed relatively close throughout. Tennessee was aided by an Alabama roughing the punter penalty that led to the first Vol points of the night. The two deep touchdown passes came in instances where the defense wasn't quite set and ready and Tennessee's field goal was set up by a blocked punt.

Alabama's bellcow back Brian Robinson was once again impressive as he toted the rock 26 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Its' Robinson's third game of over 100 yards rushing in 2021.

John Metchie put up a second good performance in a row as he pulled in 11 receptions for 121 yards and both the touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide defensively were once again led by Will Anderson. "The Terminator" recorded 8 solo tackles with 1.5 sacks on the night to set the tone defensively.

Alabama has a BYE week next Saturday as the University is on Fall Break. The Crimson Tide will be back in action in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6.

