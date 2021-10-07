Alabama Commit Kobe Prentice is Saban’s Best Kept Secret

The 2022 recruiting class for Alabama features some big names from all around the country. From players in their own back yard like Jeremiah Alexander all the way up to Ohio with Elijah Brown, the Crimson Tide is already loaded with four and five stars early on in the recruiting cycle.

One player who may not be getting the recognition he deserves; however, is three-star wide receiver Kobe Prentice. Prentice, hailing from Calera High School in central Alabama, has put on an absolute clinic through the first six games of his senior season.

Prentice is closing in on 700 receiving yards and has hauled in 13 touchdowns in his first six games, but still stands as just a three-star prospect. With elite level speed, similar to that of Henry Ruggs and Jalen Waddle, why has Prentice fallen through the cracks of recruiting outlets?

Not noticed by many other schools, Saban may have found one of the nation's best kept secrets in Prentice. The senior wide out's Hudl profile lists him as running a 4.35 second 40-yard dash, which would make him not only one of the fastest players on the Crimson Tide, but in the entire country.

With excellent open field running ability, Prentice is a YAC machine, very similar to receivers that have found a lot of success at Alabama recently. With such an impressive stat line through the first part of his senior season, Prentice should be destined for a higher ranking among recruiting outlets.

If the Calera native continues to put up monster performances like he did in week five, hauling in seven receptions for 176 yards and four touchdowns, a four or five star ranking is surely coming.

Until then, Nick Saban appears to have found, yet another, diamond in the rough.

