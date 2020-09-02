Taco Bell To Remove Popular Item From Revised Menu

Some folks are not too happy about this.

Taco Bell will reportedly remove their Mexican Pizza, which apparently is super-popular amongst some who frequent the fast-food chain, from their menu.

Now that is has been announced via Twitter, many are asking what the year 2020 will take next? Be careful.

Personally, this was once one of my favorites on the menu, especially late at night after clubbing. A little hot sauce over this pizza made it just right at 2 am for me.

Note, if you are a fan of the Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell you have until November 5 to get your fix. Then, the menu will undergo changes to welcome "new innovations."

To see what some are saying about this change to the menu, type in "Taco Bell Mexican Pizza" on Twitter and enjoy some of the Tweets by fans of the pizza.