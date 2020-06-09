Make Taco Bell Cinnamon Twists at Home

After a recent late-night trip to Taco Bell for one of those box deals, I discovered Taco Bell Cinnamon Twists. They look kinda like those pork rinds that come in bags at convenience stores only very different in taste.

Now you could drive to the nearest Taco Bell and spend a buck or two and buy cinnamon twists but wouldn't it be much more fun to make your own at home with your family this summer?

Here's what you'll need to make about 50 cinnamon twists:

4 cups of oil for frying

4 ounces Duros Mexican wheat twists

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Cooking Instructions:

Heat oil to 350 degrees. Drop-in about 20 Duros Mexican wheat twists at a time and fry for 20 seconds. Place fried twists on a paper towel to help drain off excess oil. When cool, season with cinnamon and sugar.

So simple and fun!

