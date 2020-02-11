Saints Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Opens Up On Mental Health

New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson opened up about his mental health recently.

In a heartfelt social media post on Monday, Gardner-Johnson said he's suffered from mental health issues for the past two seasons while advising those suffering from similar issues to speak up so they can get the necessary help.

This is a brave statement by Gardner-Johnson, who deserves applause for wanting to help others, letting them know that they're not alone and that mental health issues can affect everyone.

Gardner-Johnson is also another example that, with the proper support and care needed, those with some mental health issues can still thrive at the highest level.

We wish him the very best going forward.

A native of Cocoa, Florida, Gardener-Johnson played his college football at Florida, before being selected by the Saints in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Gardner-Johnson appeared in all 16 games as a rookie last season, including 7 as a starter, compiling 49 tackles and one interception, good enough to be named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.