Saints Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Announces He’s Changing His Name

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (also known as C.J.) has altered his name more than once.

While at the University of Florida, he was Chauncey Gardner Jr. in his first two seasons, then added Johnson to his last name with a hyphen to honor his stepfather.

Now, he's getting rid of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (C.J. short for Chauncey Jr.) altogether.

On his Instagram page, Gardner-Johnson announced he's changing his name to Ceedy Duce.

Duce made an impact in his rookie season of 2019, appearing in every game and playing in 7.