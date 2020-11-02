Who’s the Dude Who Sucker Punched C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints grabbed the win on the road in Chicago in overtime against the Bears for their fourth straight win of the season to improve their record to 5-2.

There was a big play in this game that didn't have really anything to do with actual football. I'm sure by now you've all seen the play I'm talking about where Bears wide receiver Javon Wims just goes and hauls off on Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson for seemingly no reason. But, in case you haven't seen it here it is via NFL Stats:

Also, it's being reported by NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero that not only did Gardner-Johnson rip Wims' mouthpiece out but he also spit on him.

I wouldn't be surprised if Wims was suspended and maybe even cut by the Bears after losing his cool the way he did.

But my question is, who is Javon Wims?

He's a third-year pro out of the University of Georgia who was drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 224th overall.

The 26-year-old has played in 28 games with seven starts in his Bears career, he's grabbed 27 passes for 253 yards and just two touchdowns.

This situation feels like one where the Bears just might cut bait with the guy. If you're not a top round draft pick, you haven't impressed much in two and a half years in the league, and you do something stupid like losing your cool and hitting a defenseless player you just might be a prime cut candidate, your leash isn't long.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook