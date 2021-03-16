Saints Re-Sign James Hurst

The New Orleans re-signed a player who started five games for them during the 2020 season.

The team inked offensive lineman James Hurst to a contract on Monday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on social media that the deal is worth $9 million over three years.

The 29-year old Hurst, a guard, signed with the Saints last May, after being released by the Baltimore Ravens.

Hurst, who was suspended the first four games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, appeared in 12 games for New Orleans last season, including five as a starter.

A native of Danville, Indiana, Hurst played his college football at North Carolina, where he was named a First-Team All-ACC selection in both 2012 and 2013.

Untaken in the 2014 NFL Draft, Hurst signed as a free agent with the Ravens, before becoming a full-time starter at left guard in 2017.

Also capable of playing tackle, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Hurst has appeared in 102 career games, including 49 as a starter.

Hurst is expected to add offensive line depth for the Saints again during the 2021 NFL season.