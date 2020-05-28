James Hurst to Sign With Saints

The New Orleans Saints are set to add some depth to their offensive line.

Jack Bechta, the agent for offensive tackle James Hurst, shared on social media on Wednesday that his client has agreed to a deal with the Saints.

The deal is reportedly for one year at undisclosed terms.

The 28-year old Hurst has spent all six seasons of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, who released Hurst in March.

In February, Hurst was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, meaning that he won't be available to play for the Saints until Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

A native of Dahnville, Indiana, Hurst played his college football at North Carolina, before signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

In six seasons with the Ravens, playing both guard and tackle, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Hurst appeared in 90 games, including 44 as a starter.