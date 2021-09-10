Saints vs Packers Final Injury Report, Smith and Crawley Placed on Injured Reserve

NFL football is officially here.

The 2021 season began last night in Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-29.

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will kick off their 2021 campaign with a "home" game in Jacksonville against the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately for the Saints, they will be without a few players.

New cornerback Bradley Roby is suspended for week 1, and his backup on the depth chart Ken Crawley is officially out of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, while wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is out with a hamstring issue as well.

Both Crawley and Smith were placed on Injured Reserve (IR) today, according to reports.

Rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo is expected to start at cornerback in his first NFL game.

Starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (knee) was a full participant at practice today after being limited on Thursday, while starting left tackle Terron Armstead (back) debuted on today's report. Neither have a game status listed for Sunday, meaning they are expected to play.

Backup offensive lineman James Hurst (knee) did not practice today. His status is listed as questionable.

Here is the official injury/practice report of the week, and a rundown of each injured player's game status for the season opener.

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Ken Crawley Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR Tre'Quan Smith Hamstring DNP DNP Out T Terron Armstead Back DNP T James Hurst Knee DNP Questionable CB Marshon Lattimore Knee LP FP

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Table inside Article Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LB Za'Darius Smith Back LP LP DNP Questionable S Vernon Scott Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out DL Tyler Lancaster Back LP LP LP Questionable TE Marcedes Lewis NIR DNP FP LB Preston Smith Head DNP FP

New Orleans versus Green Bay from Jacksonville is scheduled for 3:25 (CT) on Sunday.

The radio call can be heard locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg, with pregame beginning at 1:00 pm.

