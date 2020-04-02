Saints Bringing Back PJ Williams on 1 Year Deal

Terms of the deal have not been released yet, but cornerback PJ Williams is coming back to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year contract, the team announced today.

Williams was drafted by New Orleans in the third round of the 2015 draft, spending his first season on IR (injured reserve) and 14 games in 2016 on IR after suffering a severe concussion.

He's played in 45 games the last three seasons, missing 2 games last year due to a suspension stemming from a DUI arrest.

For his career, Williams has procured 151 tackles, 24 passes defensed, 4 interceptions, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception return for a touchdown.