Saints vs Bucs Thursday Injury Report

NFL in 2020, like many things, will look a little different.

With stadiums and arenas either void of fans or having a limited capacity, to a COVID-19 reserve list, the 2020 football season will be novel in a number of ways.

However, one familiar feeling is excitement for kickoff. It's palpable.

Game 1 of the NFL season is tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

The Saints season begins this Sunday at the Superdome against the Buccaneers.

Yesterday's injury report featured several first-rounders.

Today's injury/practice participation report isn't much different from yesterday, though cornerback P.J. Williams was added to it for New Orleans.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP DNP G/C Cesar Ruiz Ankle DNP DNP S P.J. Williams Hamstring LP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Mike Evans Hamstring DNP DNP S Andrew Adams Hamstring LP FP CB Parnell Motley Hamstring LP FP CB Ryan Smith Ankle LP FP LB Jason Pierre-Paul NIR DNP