Saints vs Bucs Thursday Injury Report

NFL in 2020, like many things, will look a little different.

With stadiums and arenas either void of fans or having a limited capacity, to a COVID-19 reserve list, the 2020 football season will be novel in a number of ways.

However, one familiar feeling is excitement for kickoff. It's palpable.

Game 1 of the NFL season is tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

The Saints season begins this Sunday at the Superdome against the Buccaneers.

Yesterday's injury report featured several first-rounders.

Today's injury/practice participation report isn't much different from yesterday, though cornerback P.J. Williams was added to it for New Orleans.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participant         DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DEMarcus DavenportElbowDNPDNP
G/CCesar RuizAnkleDNPDNP
SP.J. WilliamsHamstringLP

 

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRMike EvansHamstringDNPDNP
SAndrew AdamsHamstringLPFP
CBParnell MotleyHamstringLPFP
CBRyan SmithAnkleLPFP
LBJason Pierre-PaulNIRDNP
