New Orleans Saints Sign Defensive Back PJ Williams To One Year Contact

As the next NFL season draws closer, the New Orleans Saints continue to round out their roster. The most recent move comes in the form of a 1-year, $2.3 Million deal with defensive back PJ Williams.

The Saints move to continue solidifying the defensive side of the football. In recent weeks, New Orleans has put the franchise tag on star safety Marcus Williams and they have also restructured contracts for veterans like Cam Jordan and Demario Davis.

As the #WhoDatNation looks forward to getting back some fan-favorite defensive players, we continue to ponder how the quarterback situation will shape out. With Jameis Winston recently coming to a deal with the Saints and also restructuring the contract of Taysom Hill, who will be taking the initial snaps in New Orleans next season is yet to be determined.

Whichever quarterback is taking the majority of the snaps next year will be happy that New Orleans was able to squash all of the trade rumors surrounding Michael Thomas by restructuring his contract.

