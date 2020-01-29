Rick Fox Shares How False Reports Affected His Family [VIDEO]
Rick Fox was of course devastated by the news of the passing of his long-time teammate Kobe Bryant. The two of them played with the Los Angeles Lakers for seven years and according to early reports Fox was said to be on the helicopter that took Kobe and eight others lives.
Fox shares the story of how scared his family and friends were when they heard he was on the helicopter with Bryant and others:
The loss of a loved one always hurts and moves us all in certain unthinkable ways, thankfully for Rick Fox, his family and friends that the initial reports were false and he's still with us.