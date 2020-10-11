Lakers Dominate Heat in Game Six, Win 17th NBA Title

The Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Miami Heat in game six of the NBA Finals 106-93 and win their 17th Championship in franchise history.

This one was over in the first half when the Lakers mounted a 30+ lead late in the second quarter. Los Angeles was simply out-working and out-hustling the Heat and it looked as though Miami left absolutely everything they had out on the floor in game five when they narrowly beat LA.

LeBron James led the way with yet another triple-double and his fourth NBA Finals MVP as he wins his third NBA Title with his third team. This one was for Kobe Bryant who passed away early in 2020... Bryant brought five championships to the Lakers organization.

The Lakers were clearly the more talented team but give a ton of credit to Miami as their young nucleus led by veteran Jimmy Butler gave everything they had to win two games in this series. The Heat showed copious amounts of heart throughout this postseason and time and again defied the odds to even make it to the 2020 NBA Finals.

As for the Lakers, they were the class of the league from start to finish even with a shakey restart to the season within the bubble. Through the first three rounds, they lost only three games.

Their two superstars, Anthony Davis and LeBron James led the way and played up to their very high ceilings. Davis shed the "soft" label that some put on him for not being able to elevate the New Orleans Pelicans to more success.

As for the rest of the LA roster, the other guys played their roles to perfection. Rajon Rondo was his normal incredible playoff self, Alex Caruso added hustle plays, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had his moments shooting the basketball, Markieff Morris provided size and shooting, and Kyle Kuzma played some defense and chipped in scoring-wise.

In this final game, James led the way with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, Anthony Davis netted 19, grabbed 15 rebounds, and recorded two blocks. In addition, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 points, and Rajon Rondo had 19 of his own as he was a big scoring factor early on in this one.

For the Heat, Jimmy Butler was clearly gassed after game five as he put up just 12 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, Bam Adebayo led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro had down games as they combined for just 17 points while shooting 6/18. Goran Dragic was able to return in this game which you thought might be a boost to Miami but to no avail as he played 19 minutes and scored just five points.

We'll see when the 2020-2021 season will begin but it was incredible that the league was able to make the bubble situation work and who knows if we'll be in that same situation next season.

For now, the Lakers are champions and there will be plenty of teams coming for them whenever the next season begins.

