LeBron James Shares Intimate Words with Championship Trophy [Video]

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.

No player draws more headlines, debate, Michael Jordan comparisons, sports radio discussions, and polarizing opinions than James.

It's a product of James, marketing, and the current state of sports media.

I found James' reaction to winning the NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers entertaining, especially when he finally got to hold the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

Asking to see that m*#%&#(&% the trophy from Dwight Howard, James corraled the hardware and began to speak to it like a scorned lover.

Fast forward to the 0:58 mark of the video below to see it.

“I can’t believe you cheated on me for the last four years," said James. "What is wrong with you? I’m going to bring you ass home when the lights come off.”

The pressure of winning a championship is difficult for anyone.

When your legacy is defined by so many on how many you win, it's not surprising to see James' jovial humor come out at that moment.