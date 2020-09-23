Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was a surprise starter on Sunday, and the reason why is even more surprising.

Starting QB Tyrod Taylor practiced in the week leading up to the game, despite suffering from bruised ribs.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, an L.A. Chargers team doctor attempted to administer Taylor with a pain injection, but accidentally punctured his lung instead, according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Schefter.

Everyone has a bad day at the office on occasion, but this is a mistake a doctor can't make.

A punctured lung is serious, causing shortness of breath, decreased oxygen levels, and depending on the severity of the puncture, other serious symptoms.

Hopefully, Taylor is okay.