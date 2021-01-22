Seahawks/Chargers Looking Into Saints QB Coach Joe Lombardi

The New Orleans Saints recently lost a couple of coaches to the Detriot Lions in Dan Campbell and Aaron Glen. Now, according to reports, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers are looking to poach quarterback coach Joe Lombardi from the Crescent City via Jeff Duncan of the Athletic.

So, there are some ties to L.A. that Lombardi has with Staley, and getting the opportunity to work with either Herbert or Russell Wilson wouldn't be the worst opportunity.

Lombardi broke onto the NFL scenes back in 2006 as a defensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons, then got the opportunity in 2007 to go over to the other side of the football to be an offensive assistant with the Saints.

He was then promoted following the 2008 season in New Orleans becoming the QB coach for the great Drew Brees from 2009-2013.

From there, he shifted to Detriot for an opportunity to be the offensive coordinator for the Lions and had a lot of success in 2014 going 11-5. However, the next year was a rough one, as they usually are in the motor city, and after a 1-6 start he was let go.

Joe Lombardi then returned to the Saints again as the QB coach and has held that title from 2016-the present day and in that role he's been ultra-successful with an overall record of 111-49.

I hope New Orleans will be able to retain Lombardi, especially with a potential quarterback change coming but I couldn't blame him if he wanted the opportunity to become an offensive coordinator once again. As I said, either Seattle or with the Chargers would be a good spot to land and would give him a better chance at success and stability than he had with the Lions.

