Saints to Lose Assistant Joe Lombardi to Chargers?

Are the New Orleans Saints close to losing another assistant coach from their 2020 coaching staff?

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on social media on Sunday night that New Orleans quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi is the leading candidate to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dan Campbell, who served as assistant to the head coach/tight ends coach for the Saints last season, was hired as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions last week.

With him, Campbell will take Aaron Glenn, who will serve as the new defensive coordinator for the Lions, after spending the last five years as defensive backs coach for the Saints.

It also looked like the Saints were going to lose defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, who was rumored to be the leading candidate to become the new defensive coordinator at LSU, before it was announced that Nielson would be returning to New Orleans.

The 49-year old Lombardi, the grandson of the legendary Vince Lombardi, worked as an assistant for seven seasons for the Saints (2007-2013), before leaving to become the offensive coordinator for the Lions for two seasons (2014-2015).

After two years away, Lombardi returned to the Saints in 2016.

A native of Seattle, Washington, Lombardi has also worked on collegiate staffs at Dayton (1996-1998), VMI (1999), and Bucknell (2000), while also serving as an assistant on NFL staffs such as the Atlanta Falcons (2006), along with the Saints and the Lions.

Lombardi served as an offensive assistant for the Saints in 2009, the year they defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17, in Super Bowl XLIV.