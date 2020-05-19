Reasons Why LSU’s Death Valley Is The Real Death Valley

There may be some college football fans caught up in a debate over which Death Valley is the real Death Valley. The debate boils down to LSU vs. Clemson, Tiger Stadium vs. Memorial Stadium, wins vs. losses.

Clemson fans still cry that their Death Valley is the real one, but there's a big case for why LSU can easily claim the title.

So, why don't we go through the debate point by point, and see if we can figure out WHO can claim to be the real Death Valley (hint, it's LSU). Let's examine the evidence: