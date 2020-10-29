Clemson Star Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Catches COVID

The Clemson Tigers are currently 6-0 and ranked #1 in the country in college football but on Saturday at 11 a.m. against the Boston College Eagles, they'll be without their star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 and now has to isolate.

However, Trevor released a statement himself on the matter and stated, "my symptoms have been relatively mild while I'm following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC."

Lawrence then smoothly transitioned to expressing his disappointment not being able to play this weekend. "The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love."

Here's the statement from Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeny via Ian Rapoport:

This is obviously a major loss for the Tigers, Boston College isn't a pushover this season as they've played some pretty good football at 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. They had a tough four-point loss to the 12th ranked UNC Tar Heels earlier this season but will no doubt still have their hands full with a very talented Clemson team.

Starting this weekend for Clemson will presumably be 5-Star freshman D.J. Uiagalelei out of Bellflower, CA and he's no ordinary freshman. My man is a grown man, standing at 6'4" and a whopping 250lbs, holy moly. Best of luck BC...

(Via Barstool Sports)

